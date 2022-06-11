Reviewing Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) and The Competition

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Brookfield Renewable to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable’s rivals have a beta of -1.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brookfield Renewable Competitors 555 3295 3078 59 2.38

Brookfield Renewable currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.76%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.44%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable -6.22% -2.08% -0.65% Brookfield Renewable Competitors -10.36% 7.53% 2.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable $4.10 billion $946.00 million -59.76 Brookfield Renewable Competitors $9.01 billion $494.64 million 17.15

Brookfield Renewable’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Brookfield Renewable. Brookfield Renewable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Brookfield Renewable pays out -206.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 64.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats its rivals on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Brookfield Renewable (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

