Reviewing Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) and TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get TriState Capital alerts:

76.3% of TriState Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of TriState Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TriState Capital and Central Valley Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriState Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

TriState Capital currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.37%. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.58%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than TriState Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TriState Capital and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriState Capital $289.94 million 3.55 $78.06 million $1.85 16.53 Central Valley Community Bancorp $82.86 million 2.34 $28.40 million $2.22 7.48

TriState Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriState Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TriState Capital and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriState Capital 27.20% 13.05% 0.66% Central Valley Community Bancorp 32.53% 11.53% 1.14%

Volatility & Risk

TriState Capital has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TriState Capital beats Central Valley Community Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriState Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides loans that are secured by cash, marketable securities, cash value life insurance, residential property, or other financial assets, as well as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, asset-based loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers liquidity and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and automated clearing house, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and equity and fixed income advisory and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as separately managed accounts primarily comprising ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients that include corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. Further, the company provides cash management services; and capital market services, such as interest rate swaps and investment management products, as well as engages in wholesaling and marketing the investment products and services. It offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 20 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Folsom, Fresno, Gold River, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.