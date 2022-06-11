Reviewing Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) and WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) and WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ebix and WidePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix 0 0 0 0 N/A WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ebix currently has a consensus target price of $150.00, indicating a potential upside of 482.98%. Given Ebix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ebix is more favorable than WidePoint.

Profitability

This table compares Ebix and WidePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix 6.64% 12.27% 5.47% WidePoint -0.72% -1.52% -0.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Ebix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of WidePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Ebix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of WidePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ebix and WidePoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix $994.94 million 0.80 $68.19 million $2.13 12.08 WidePoint $87.34 million 0.28 $340,000.00 ($0.06) -47.00

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than WidePoint. WidePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ebix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ebix has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WidePoint has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ebix beats WidePoint on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebix (Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions. The company operates P&C exchanges primarily in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which facilitates the exchange of insurance data between brokers and insurance carriers with a focus on the areas of personal and commercial lines. Its exchange related products and services include travel exchanges and money transfer services; foreign exchange and outward remittance services; payment services; gift cards for consumers that can be redeemed at various merchants; and technology services for various providers in the areas of lending, wealth and asset management, and travel. The company's insurance exchanges related products and services include SaaS platform and related services; licensing of software; and professional services comprising setting up, customization, training, or consulting. Its risk compliance services cover certificates of insurance creation and tracking; consulting services comprising project management and development; and business process outsourcing services, including domain intensive project management, system consulting services, and claims adjudication/settlement services. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

About WidePoint (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing and analytics solutions. It also offers information technology as a service, including cybersecurity, cloud, network operation, and professional services. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

