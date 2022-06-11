Reviewing TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) & Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TAL Education Group and Kuke Music, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAL Education Group 3 6 3 0 2.00 Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A

TAL Education Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.10, indicating a potential upside of 221.28%. Given TAL Education Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Profitability

This table compares TAL Education Group and Kuke Music’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAL Education Group N/A N/A N/A Kuke Music -17.51% -0.37% -0.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.8% of TAL Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TAL Education Group and Kuke Music’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAL Education Group $4.39 billion 0.69 -$1.14 billion N/A N/A Kuke Music $47.39 million 1.35 -$9.23 million ($0.30) -7.20

Kuke Music has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TAL Education Group.

Volatility and Risk

TAL Education Group has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuke Music has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TAL Education Group beats Kuke Music on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. It provides tutoring services primarily through small-class services under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and consulting services on overseas studies under the Shunshun Liuxue brand, as well as offers services under the Haoweilai name. The company also operates jzb.com, an online education platform that serves as a gateway for online courses offered through xueersi.com; and other Websites for specific topics and offerings, such as college entrance examinations, high school entrance examinations, graduate school entrance examinations, preschool education, and raising infants and toddlers, as well as mathematics, English, and Chinese composition. In addition, it operates mmbang.com and the Mama Bang app, an online platform focusing on children, baby, and maternity market. Further, the company offers education and management consulting, and investment management and consulting services; develops and sells software and networks, as well as related consulting services; and sells educational materials and products. As of February 29, 2021, its educational network included 1,098 learning centers and 990 service centers in 109 cities throughout China and one city in the United States. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Kuke Music Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

