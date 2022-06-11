Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVLV. Cowen decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

RVLV opened at $29.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Revolve Group has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,464.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $5,153,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,885 shares of company stock worth $19,102,294 in the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

