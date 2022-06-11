Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.13.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,132,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,885 shares of company stock worth $19,102,294. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVLV opened at $29.94 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.35.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

