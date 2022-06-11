Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 11.50.
RGTI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Rigetti Computing from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 2.10 million during the quarter.
About Rigetti Computing (Get Rating)
Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.
