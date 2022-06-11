RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIOCF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.82%.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

