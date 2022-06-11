Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Up 441.2% in May

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 441.2% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYES opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. Rise Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

Rise Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

