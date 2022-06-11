RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 385.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.