Robin Sheremeta Sells 10,000 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total value of C$570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$684,000.

Robin Sheremeta also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 26th, Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.50, for a total value of C$535,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 24th, Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$530,000.00.
  • On Thursday, May 19th, Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.00, for a total value of C$520,000.00.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down C$2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$54.56. 2,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.52. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$28.70 and a 52 week high of C$62.75. The firm has a market cap of C$29.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

