Robin Sheremeta Sells 10,000 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total value of C$570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$684,000.

Robin Sheremeta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.50, for a total value of C$535,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$530,000.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.00, for a total value of C$520,000.00.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down C$2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$54.56. 2,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.52. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$28.70 and a 52 week high of C$62.75. The firm has a market cap of C$29.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

