Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third Sells 419,901 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $8,502,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,104,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,358,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ RVMD traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.91. 722,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,007. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $35.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 773.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after buying an additional 2,060,554 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.2% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,908,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.5% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $11,554,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

