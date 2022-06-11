Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RY. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.29. The firm has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.