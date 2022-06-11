Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the May 15th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 39.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 157,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,798. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $12.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

