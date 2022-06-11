RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

RPT stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.75. 970,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,821. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $914.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,533,000 after purchasing an additional 861,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $9,990,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $8,562,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,946,000 after acquiring an additional 546,213 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

