Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RUTH shares. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $18.60 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $638.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $126.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.09%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

