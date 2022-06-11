RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the May 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($68.82) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($48.39) to €50.00 ($53.76) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.61) to €52.00 ($55.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($45.16) to €52.00 ($55.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($41.94) to €47.50 ($51.08) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RWEOY opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.64. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7014 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.