Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

RYHTY stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. Ryman Healthcare has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

