SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 17.00.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of SABS traded down 0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 95,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is 2.31 and its 200 day moving average is 4.73. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of 1.50 and a 52-week high of 12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,502,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,291,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

