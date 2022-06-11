Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Short Interest Up 220.4% in May

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 220.4% from the May 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.
OTCMKTS:LNDZF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. 275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,194. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. Salona Global Medical Device has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.30.
