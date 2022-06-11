Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Short Interest Up 220.4% in May

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 220.4% from the May 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LNDZF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. 275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,194. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. Salona Global Medical Device has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

Get Salona Global Medical Device alerts:

About Salona Global Medical Device (Get Rating)

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation provides lending and credit to the healthcare industry in the United States. It intends to engage in the development, production, and supply of medical device products. The company was formerly known as Brattle Street Investment Corp. and changed its name to Salona Global Medical Device Corporation in December 2020.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salona Global Medical Device Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salona Global Medical Device and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.