Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SZGPY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.62) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.51) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €45.00 ($48.39) to €44.00 ($47.31) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

About Salzgitter (Get Rating)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.