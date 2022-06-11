Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.33.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 230 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $29.06.
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.
