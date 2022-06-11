Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €118.00 ($126.88) to €119.00 ($127.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($130.11) to €127.00 ($136.56) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.02) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

