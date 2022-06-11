SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($111.83) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of SAP opened at $94.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.31. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $92.94 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SAP by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

