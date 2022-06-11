Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th.

Saputo stock opened at C$26.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Saputo has a one year low of C$24.61 and a one year high of C$37.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.23 billion and a PE ratio of 32.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.11.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

