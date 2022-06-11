Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 12.85%.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $395,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 700.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 415.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

