Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a growth of 194.4% from the May 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 732,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Scienjoy in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scienjoy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SJ opened at $3.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $123.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. Scienjoy has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $8.41.

Scienjoy ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.19 million for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 10.19%.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

