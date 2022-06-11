SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Down 67.3% in May

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the May 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SCWorx during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in SCWorx in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SCWorx by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SCWorx in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SCWorx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WORX stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. SCWorx has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

SCWorx ( NASDAQ:WORX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a negative net margin of 81.78%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

