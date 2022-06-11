Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the May 15th total of 57,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 359,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SECO opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. Secoo has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new stake in Secoo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,616,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Secoo by 512.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 472,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Secoo by 70.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 56,188 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Secoo by 5.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secoo in the first quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

