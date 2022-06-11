Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) General Counsel Sells $72,928.35 in Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $72,928.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at $903,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SEER traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $7.40. 297,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,627. The company has a market capitalization of $462.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. Seer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 15.44% and a negative net margin of 794.43%. Seer’s quarterly revenue was up 5241.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Seer by 58.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Seer by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Seer by 238.8% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 857,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 604,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seer by 150.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after acquiring an additional 405,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seer by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 344,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEER. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

