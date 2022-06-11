Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Shares of SESN opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $145.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.
