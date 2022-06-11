Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of SESN opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $145.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 45.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

