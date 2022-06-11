Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Update

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,562,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SEII stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Sharing Economy International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
Sharing Economy International Company Profile (Get Rating)
