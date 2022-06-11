Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Update

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,562,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SEII stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Sharing Economy International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International Inc focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films.

