ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 490.2% from the May 15th total of 332,100 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ShiftPixy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ShiftPixy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ShiftPixy by 201.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 562,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ShiftPixy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PIXY opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. ShiftPixy has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

ShiftPixy ( NASDAQ:PIXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.44 million during the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 124.27%.

ShiftPixy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.