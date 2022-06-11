Short Interest in 88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Grows By 490.9%

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,076,900 shares, a growth of 490.9% from the May 15th total of 1,705,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,243,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS EEENF opened at $0.01 on Friday. 88 Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
About 88 Energy (Get Rating)
