Short Interest in Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Drops By 77.4%

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the May 15th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 157.0 days.

Shares of ABCZF opened at 15.10 on Friday. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of 12.86 and a fifty-two week high of 23.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.71.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

