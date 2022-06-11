Short Interest in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Expands By 398.0%

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 398.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ADEX stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADEX. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 215,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

