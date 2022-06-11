Short Interest in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Declines By 78.0%

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBG opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Aequi Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

