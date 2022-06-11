Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Decreases By 64.9%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $60.65.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $2.0559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.
ageas SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.
