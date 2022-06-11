Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Decreases By 64.9%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $60.65.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $2.0559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGESY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($41.40) to €42.70 ($45.91) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. ING Group assumed coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($47.85) to €45.50 ($48.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.