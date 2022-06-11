Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Declines By 70.9%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the May 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AGM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AGM Group by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGM Group in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AGM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AGM Group alerts:

Shares of AGMH opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. AGM Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

AGM Group ( NASDAQ:AGMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter.

About AGM Group (Get Rating)

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.