Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Declines By 70.9%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the May 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AGM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AGM Group by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGM Group in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AGM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AGMH opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. AGM Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.
About AGM Group
AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.
