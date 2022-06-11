Short Interest in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Declines By 71.4%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the May 15th total of 81,700 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIKI opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. AIkido Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $20.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIKI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in AIkido Pharma by 247.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71,284 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

