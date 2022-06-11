Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Expands By 291.9%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 291.9% from the May 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NGLOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($45.11) to GBX 3,450 ($43.23) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($40.10) to GBX 3,000 ($37.59) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.38) to GBX 4,300 ($53.88) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,768.75.

NGLOY stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,084. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

