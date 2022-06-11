Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Increases By 362.6%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a growth of 362.6% from the May 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AUVI stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 30.05% and a negative net margin of 62.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied UV will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied UV by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied UV in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

