Short Interest in ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Declines By 71.4%

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ARCW opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. ARC Group Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.55.
ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARC Group Worldwide (ARCW)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.