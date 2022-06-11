Short Interest in ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Declines By 71.4%

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ARCW opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. ARC Group Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

