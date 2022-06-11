Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Declines By 68.2%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $114.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Arkema has a twelve month low of $100.21 and a twelve month high of $152.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $2.6665 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.60%.
Arkema Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.
