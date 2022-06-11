Short Interest in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Declines By 63.6%

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,474,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,998,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,267,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,989,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTE opened at $9.92 on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

