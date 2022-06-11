Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Decreases By 70.6%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the May 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE ASA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.53. 51,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,103. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.