Short Interest in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Declines By 72.0%

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ AEAC opened at $9.85 on Friday. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,437,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 289,148 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 556,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 46.9% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 17.4% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 877,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

