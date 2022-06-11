Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Decreases By 78.1%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the May 15th total of 174,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,301,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ATDRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.44) to GBX 498 ($6.24) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($9.02) to GBX 660 ($8.27) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.03) to GBX 720 ($9.02) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $598.50.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

