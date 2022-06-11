Short Interest in Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Declines By 76.8%

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Awakn Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Awakn Life Sciences alerts:

AWKNF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. Awakn Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.71.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Awakn Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awakn Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.