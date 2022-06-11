Short Interest in Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Decreases By 71.0%

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bilfinger from €28.50 ($30.65) to €34.00 ($36.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of Bilfinger stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Bilfinger has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.
About Bilfinger (Get Rating)
Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.
